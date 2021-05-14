The Scottish Cup final between Hibs and St Johnstone on Saturday 22nd May is now likely to be played without any fans being present.

The Scottish FA are waiting on clarification from the Government on whether fans will be allowed into Hampden for the game after the First Minister announced today that Glasgow would remain in level three.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St Johnstone. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 01/05/2021 Hibs play host to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: A first half goal by St Johnstone forward, Glenn Middleton, after a blunder by Hibs’ centre-back, Ryan Porteous, was enough to give the visitors all 3 points. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Earlier this week it was announced that the number of spectators able to be hosted in the approved areas of the stadium would be 600 in total – 300 per club.

Hibs announced that 60 of these tickets would be allocated to players and staff and the remaining 240 would be allocated via a ballot amongst season ticket holders on Monday 17th May.

Level three restrictions however are clear that no spectators will be allowed into stadiums and people should not enter a level three area from a level two area.

