Police Scotland’s Positive Action Team will be hosting an online information/recruitment event aimed at people from Minority Ethnic communities across Scotland.

This event will give attendees and their families a fantastic opportunity to hear from serving Minority Ethnic officers and their experiences as a police officer in Scotland as well as the opportunity to ask questions.

The event will also focus on the recruitment process and the training, with a unique insight in to life at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan from a Minority Ethnic perspective.

It will take place on Saturday 5th June 2021 between 10am – 12pm

To sign up, please contact the following email address:

recruitmentpositiveactionteam@scotland.pnn.police.uk

