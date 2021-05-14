Hibs have confirmed that they will not be distributing the 300 tickets they received for the Scottish Cup final after the Scottish Government confirmed that Glasgow should remain in level 3 lockdown for the next 10-days.

Earlier this week both clubs were given permission to take 300 supporters and Hibs, after keeping 60 for players and staff intended to ballot season ticket holders on Monday.

This will no longer take place and the game will go ahead without fans.

A statement on the club website reads: “Hibernian FC this evening received clarification from the Scottish FA that – owing to the Scottish Government’s decision that Glasgow should remain in Level 3 lockdown for at least the next ten days as a precaution against higher levels of covid 19 infections – the Cup Final on May 22nd must now be played behind closed doors, with no fans present.

“Consequently, the Club is unable to provide any tickets other than for those essential to the playing of the match.”

