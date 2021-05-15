This year’s Scottish Cup Final programme is sure to become a collectors’ ‘must have’ for all Hibs and St Johnstone fans.

The official matchday publication of the 2020-21 Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park on Saturday, 22 May is a spine-bound A4 size commemorative publication available for £6, plus £1.99 post and packaging to a UK address.

There is also a £10 option with free postage which gives you the chance to have your name published within the programme on a Roll of Honour for fans of both sets of clubs. There will also be a donation given to the Scottish Football Partnership Trust, one of the Scottish FA’s charity partners.

The programme is jam packed with features from both teams as Liam Craig and Martin Boyle take you inside the dressing room and give you an insight into their teammates.

Both managers also have their say on the season’s showpiece event as well as other insightful features written by well-known Scottish journalists.

This edition will be posted out first class on Thursday, 20 May, which should allow for delivery before the game. However, this cannot be guaranteed as it is in the hands of the Royal Mail and services vary from region to region.

It can be purchased here:

*Overseas deliveries will incur an increased P&P charge, which will be calculated based on the delivery address provided.

