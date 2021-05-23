The Lord Advocate, The Rt Hon James Wolffe QC, and the Solicitor General, Alison Di Rollo, have both confirmed it is their intention to leave their positions, making way for new appointees.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Lord Advocate informed the First Minister last year that he intended to leave office following the recent election and confirmed his intention before her re-election by the Scottish Parliament as First Minister. The Solicitor General has confirmed her intention to stand down at the same time.

“It is for the First Minister to nominate new Law Officers and, subject to approval of her nominees by the Scottish Parliament, to recommend their appointment to Her Majesty the Queen. The current Law Officers intend to remain in office until the new Law Officers are appointed.”

Alison Di Rollo

James Wolffe QC, Lord Advocate, Scottish Government appears before the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints to give evidence on Development of the Scottish Government policy on the handling of harassment complaints involving current and former Ministers. Scottish Parliament, Holyrood, Edinburgh. 08 September 2020. Pic Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

Like this: Like Loading...