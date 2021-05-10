Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been named the Scottish Championship Glen’s Manager of the Month award for April 2021.

The club had an undefeated run in April, failed to concede a single goal, and ended the season with a 3-0 win over Inverness CT and a 4-0 away victory against Raith Rovers.

Scottish Championship – Heart of Midlothian v Alloa Athletic. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 23/01/2021 Hearts play host to Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Championship at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Hearts run out 6-0 winners after a fine performance over a demoralised Alloa side who are now staring relegation in the face. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “What a month April was for Hearts and Robbie Neilson. They are worthy winners of the Scottish Championship, and after the final performances of the season, it’s clear Robbie is deserving of the Glen’s Manager of the Month title. Congratulations to him and his squad, who I’m sure are all enjoying a well-earned break.”

Neilson said: “I’ve got to give praise to the players because they’ve earned this award as much as anyone else.

“To go through an entire month – five games – without conceding a single goal is tremendous, and at the other end of the pitch we scored 13 times so I really couldn’t have asked for anything more from them.

“We ended the season well and it’s now about resting before regrouping and starting the hard work all over again come June.”

