Edinburgh residential property investment and lettings specialist Cullen Property invites prospective and existing landlords to attend a FREE webinar.

The subject will be how to let property successfully in Edinburgh after the lockdown.

Cullen Property Managing Director, Steve Coyle, will host the 30 minute lunchtime masterclass on 26 May 2021.

It will update existing landlords on best practice as well as introducing prospective landlords to what they need to know when letting out their property for the first time.

Steve Coyle

Mr Coyle said: “No doubt, the pandemic has changed how we let and manage properties in Edinburgh.

“However, demand for high quality residential properties in the Scottish capital remains high. This is especially the case for larger properties preferred by students.

“What has changed is how viewings are conducted and contracts are completed.

“Whilst we hope that some practices will go ‘back to normal’ in due course, others are here to stay because they benefit all involved.”

Cullen Property is also offering attendees an exclusive downloadable Letting Tips Guide and a number of free half-hour, one-to-one phone or zoom consultations for attendees with any questions about letting their property in the current climate.

The webinar will cover a range of topics, including:

What a new landlord needs to do before letting out their property

How to ensure the property is set up to attract the best tenants and rents

Understanding the Private Residential Tenancy and the key points of how it works

What the process involves from initial marketing through to happy tenants living in the property

Key challenges of letting during/post Covid-19 lockdown and how to overcome them

The future of residential lettings in Edinburgh

To secure your place, sign up here

