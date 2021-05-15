Midlothian based police officers have been carrying out focused patrols following complaints from residents living in the community.

Yesterday community officers warned five drivers on Elm Road and a further four on Polton Road Lasswade.

Photo Police Scotland

Officers also conducted patrols around Lasswade Primary School in Bonnyrigg on Friday – at drop-off and pick-up times – after complaints about inconsiderate parking. Three fixed penalty notices were issued by officers.

The news was shared on social media, stating: “We will continue to carry out road/speed checks as it is part of our Local Policing Priorities. Following complaints regarding inconsiderate parking around Lasswade Primary School, Bonnyrigg, Local Community Officers attended this morning and afternoon around drop off and pick up times.

“Although most parents parked appropriately today, officers issued three fixed penalty tickets to three drivers not adhering to the restrictions.”

