British Transport Police has released images of two males they wish to speak to as they believe they may have information that can assist with their enquiries following a theft from a vehicle that occurred at around 2pm on Thursday 16 January 2020 at Edinburgh Airport.

Images of a vehicle that was also seen in the vicinity have also been released.

Anyone who recognises the males in the images or the vehicle, or who has any information, is asked to call BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 2000006374.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

