Former Hibs’ defender Sol Bamba returned to action with Cardiff City at the weekend after having been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

He joined training last month and came off the bench in stoppage time on the final day for Cardiff City during a draw with Rotherham United for his first appearance since beginning chemotherapy in January.

The Ivorian international now claims that is not ready to retire and wants to say a proper goodbye in person to Cardiff supporters.

The 36-year-old told Sky Sports News: “I was absolutely buzzing. It was a couple of seconds but the fact that I was back on the pitch with everything I’ve been through the last four months, it was pure joy.

“It was very good to get that feeling again, being back in the dressing room, the preparation before games and being one of the lads. It was everything for me.

“It was a long, long road, a very difficult time at times but the support I’ve had from all around the world has made me keep going.

“I never thought I would have come back that early. I knew I was going to come back because I had that drive but it was a surprise to be able to do it that quickly. From minute one when I was diagnosed with cancer, I looked for the next step.

“Of course, during those four months there were doubts because I went through chemotherapy and after a few sessions sometimes I was very sick but very quickly after, when I felt better, I knew I was going to come back.”

“I feel like I can’t finish like that, I want to finish on my own terms. I’ve played the game long enough to enjoy every moment, especially at my age now.

“Ideally I want to finish in front of fans, I want to play for another year and do a tour around the country to thank them for all the support they gave me.

“I’ve worked hard to be in the position I’m in now and I want to carry on next season.”

Manager Mick McCarthy said of the defender: “Sol has been a big part of this club for a long time. He got on the pitch and he was delighted with that and the lads were all delighted for him, as I am and the staff are. He has been a big part of the club and everybody loves him.”

Bamby joined Hibs from Dunfermline and was a popular player amongst fans.

Like this: Like Loading...