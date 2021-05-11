Police have released a new CCTV image as efforts continue to trace missing person Brian Hamill who is known to have links to Edinburgh.

The 39-year-old was reported missing from his home in the Dumbarton Road area in Partick.

The CCTV image shows him at the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow city centre heading onto St Enoch Square in the direction of the Broomielaw around 10.15am on Monday, 10 May.

Inspector Graeme Hogg of Partick Police station said: “We remain extremely concerned for Brian’s wellbeing and extensive police enquiries are ongoing in an effort to locate him.

“Our enquiries suggest Brian has travelled into the city centre from his home address on Monday as he was last seen there around 5.30am on Monday but his subsequent movements are unknown so I would urge anyone who may have seen him to contact us urgently.

”Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2969 of 10 May, 2021.

He is described as being white, 5ft 10ins tall, of a medium build with short fair coloured hair. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, brown boots, a khaki jacket and also in possession of a black rucksack.

Brian is known to have links to Kinghorn in Fife and Edinburgh and it is possible he intend to travel to these areas as well.

