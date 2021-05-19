Former Hibs’ star John McGinn has been named the William Hill Scottish Football Writers’ Association International Player of the Year for the second successive year.

McGinn beat off competition from David Marshall, Ryan Christie and Arsenal star Tierney who were nominated for the award.

sfa

His goals and performances played a significant role in helping Scotland qualify for the EURO 2020 tournament, Scotland’s first major tournament since 1998.

He has also played his part in Aston Villa’s successful season, helping them to a mid-table finish well clear of the relegation zone and a vast improvement on the last campaign.

McGinn said of his award: “I would just like to thank the Scottish football writers for voting for me to get this award

“This award could have went to a number of players this year as it has been a really successful one. We have finally broken the hoodoo of the major tournament. I am truly honoured to receive this award, just like I am every time I play for Scotland. Hopefully we can enjoy a successful summer.”

Like this: Like Loading...