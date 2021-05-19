With the news earlier today that MSPs Fiona Hyslop and Fergus Ewing would not have ministerial positions in the new government, it was clear the reshuffle would have new faces. But some of the new faces are alsoold faces.

Angus Robertson, despite everything he has said during the election campaign about not wanting a front bench position, has been given Mike Russell’s role and will have dealings with Westminster thrown into the job of Constitution Secretary. As a previous MP, presumably he knows how it works. Shirley-Anne Somerville has dealt with education before, albeit Higher Education, but she comes in to take over John Swinney’s brief where there are many problems to solve.

Following the reappointment yesterday of John Swinney as Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Covid Recovery, taking responsibility for driving cross-government action on Covid Recovery, the rest of the top tier ministerial appointments have been confirmed this morning.

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said: “I’m delighted to announce the Scottish Government’s new Cabinet team. Scotland needs a serious government for the serious times we face as a nation, and in the top level ministerial line-up I have announced today we have exactly that.

“It is a Government which will drive Scotland forward, as we look to build a just, fair and sustainable recovery from the Covid pandemic.

“My Cabinet team combines experience with new arrivals and fresh faces, giving us the range and depth of talent we need to tackle the pressing issues we need to tackle, from covid to climate change.

“This term of office is unquestionably the most important one the nation has faced since devolution, more than 20 years ago. We are dealing with the joint challenges of a global pandemic and recovery from it, the ongoing tests posed by Brexit and the urgent, pressing need to take forward our net zero agenda as part of the global efforts to secure a greener future.

“The magnitude of these challenges is clear, but now is not a moment to shirk from those tasks but to embrace them. In the next five years, we have a chance to shape Scotland permanently for the better, creating a healthier, happier, fairer, more prosperous and more sustainable country for everyone who calls Scotland home, establishing a positive legacy for future generations.

“The immediate challenge is the focus on recovery and the part that all policy portfolios can play in that. But, as I have made clear, when the crisis is over and the time is right, Scotland must and will have the chance to choose its future in line with the unquestionable democratic mandate for that choice.”

Kate Forbes takes on an expanded brief as Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy, including responsibility for the Scottish Budget, fiscal policy and taxation, economic strategy, the wellbeing economy, trade and inward investment, city and regional growth deals, enterprise and the digital economy.

Humza Yousaf becomes Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, with responsibility for the NHS, including ongoing health service remobilisation as we move out of the pandemic. Mr Yousaf’s portfolio will also cover the establishment of the National Care Service.

Shirley-Anne Somerville becomes Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, taking forward work on Covid recovery within the education system, as well as continuing the Government’s mission to further close the attainment gap.

Michael Matheson takes on a new role as Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport. The portfolio brings together cross government responsibility for coordination of Net Zero policy, encompassing transport, environmental protection, energy and COP26 delivery.

Keith Brown becomes the new Cabinet Secretary for Justice, with responsibility for reform of the justice system as well as work to reduce reoffending.

Shona Robison is appointed as Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government, tasked with reducing child poverty as well as work to deliver 100,000 affordable homes.

Mairi Gougeon becomes Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands. The post includes responsibility for agriculture, food and drink policy, fisheries and aquaculture as well as cross-government coordination of policies for island communities.

Angus Robertson is appointed as Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture. The portfolio covers constitutional policy, cross-government coordination of European and wider external relations, including post-Brexit relations.

More appointments to junior ministerial roles will be announced later today.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate everyone who has been appointed or re-appointed to the cabinet.

“This parliamentary term will be the most defining period for our nation since devolution and more than ever we need a government focused on recovery.

“Not only will the new government have to lead Scotland out of a pandemic, they will have to take action to rectify the several failings of the previous government, including the drugs death crisis and the looming exams debacle.

“Where there is agreement, Scottish Labour is ready to work with the Scottish Government to secure our recovery from Covid-19. But we will not be afraid to call out the failures of the government.

“In the final TV debate, the First Minister made the promise that she would focus on our recovery – we will hold her to it.

“The national recovery must be this Parliament’s collective national mission, not the arguments of the past.”

Responding to the announcement of the new cabinet, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: “I wish all those appointed to the cabinet well as we seek to recovery from this deadly pandemic. This must be a parliament of recovery as that was the clear message from the voters at the election. We will work with government ministers when we can agree and challenge when we don’t.

“Liberal Democrats argued during the election for the creation of a minister for recovery and we are glad to see our calls heeded. I hope that we can work together with John Swinney to put the recovery first and that his crucial new role will encourage him to take a more consensual approach.

“The appointment of a Cabinet Secretary for the constitution will distract effort and consume resources that should be used for recovery from the pandemic. Now is not the moment to appoint a minister for another referendum. We will oppose this appointment in parliament on Thursday.”

On education he said: “Shirley-Anne Somerville will need to urgently reform the SQA and Education Scotland and ensure that another year of pupils are not badly burned by the qualifications system.”

On the return of ex-ministers to the cabinet he added: “Bringing ex-ministers back into the cabinet will be hard to take for all those who thought it was their turn. The new cabinet has not been refreshed; it’s been recycled. There are more old faces from the past than new ones for the future.

“Shona Robison left as Health Secretary after recording the worst cancer waiting times in six years.

“Keith Brown persuaded the First Minister to sign a dodgy deal with Chinese firms that he claimed was worth £10bn but didn’t produce a single job.

“Both will have to up their games as Scotland seeks to recover from the pandemic.”

