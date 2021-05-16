From today independent cinemas are ready to welcome you back inside. Some will open today and others later in the month.

The Dominion, Edinburgh Filmhouse and Edinburgh-based touring cinema operator INDY Cinema Group along with cinemas all over Scotland are waiting with some blockbuster films to tempt you into the dark.

The Scottish Government has supported the independent movie houses with a fund of £1.98 million, offering a lifeline to 29 cinemas and one touring operator through Screen Scotland’s Independent Cinema Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Cinema operators take the responsibility seriously and are ensuring spaces between ticket queues and seating, enhanced cleaning routines, regular ventilation with fresh air and more opportunities to book tickets online.

Audiences can now watch the Oscar winners such as The Sound of Meta and Nomadland, the Black Widow and BAFTA-nominated Limbo from Scotland based filmmakers Ben Sharrock and Irune Gurtubai.

In Edinburgh we are waiting to see the capital on screen in Fast and Furious 9 which will be released in July.

Ken Hay CEO of CMI (Edinburgh Filmhouse) said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Filmhouse and Belmont Filmhouse when we reopen our doors on 31 May. Seven months of darkness are finally coming to an end and the magic of the communal cinema experience is coming back.”

Sambrooke Scott, Head of Audience Development at Screen Scotland said: “The COVID crisis has presented independent cinemas with one of the toughest challenges ever faced. As restrictions ease and hope grows, Screen Scotland would like to pay particular tribute to the passionate, dedicated staff who are working hard to ensure the safe return of the big-screen experience.

“Cinemas are magical, transportive places where we come together to experience stories that move us, thrill us and excite us. Cinema goers are eager to enjoy the big screen and support in the recovery of the cinemas they love, and Screen Scotland will continue to work tirelessly to support cinemas return and further growth.”

With the wide-reaching safety measures in place to protect the health and safety of staff and audiences. 93% of cinemagoers who returned last year enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive experience, and 99% were satisfied with the health and safety measures at their local cinema.

Following 12 months of lockdowns and restrictions, the survey further endorsed how well-loved cinemagoing is. Past research has consistently proved that cinemas provide vital support for the health and well-being of our communities. Getting out of the house and watching a film on the big screen allows us to escape and immerse ourselves in another world, if only for a few hours.

In accordance with Scottish Government guidance, cinemas are able to reopen from Monday 17 May in all areas of Scotland except Moray and Glasgow City, due to Moray and Glasgow City remaining under level 3 restrictions: Coronavirus (COVID-19) protection levels: what you can do – gov.scot

