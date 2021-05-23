A fine performance from Hibs secured a valuable point from league leaders Glasgow City in a hard-fought encounter at the Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld this afternoon.

Hibs’ manager Dean Gibson made one change to the starting XI that lost to Rangers in midweek in Penicuik with Carla Boyce replacing Shannon Leishman.

Scott Booth made six changes to his starting line-up.

City created an early chance when Priscila Chincilla intercepted a loose pass but Emily Mutch was on hand to save her effort.

A long ball from Clark went over Joelle Murray’s head but Chichilla was unable to get a touch on the ball.

A cross from Zaneta Wyne just evaded Ode Fulutudilo but Mutch managed to gather the ball.

In the 35th minute Cailin Michie replaced Wyne then just before the break, a Haley Lauder strike curled just wide of the post and the first-half ended goalless.

Shortly after the restart a first time effort from Mairead Fulton went just wide that Booth made a double substitution with Sharon Wojcik and Nicole Loren Robertson replacing Fulton and Laureen Davidson.

Hibs looked dangerous on the break and Amy Muir launched an attack down the wing but her cross was stopped by a combination of Love and Lee Alexander.

Janine Van Wyk then did well to block an effort from Eildh Adams and Jenna Clark did well to deny Amy Gallacher.

Wojcik went close with a long range effort then Clark’ header was deflected wide of the post as City looked to grab the elusive goal.

With 13-minutes remaining Leishman replaced Boyce.

Hibs had a great chance but Clark once again produced a superb slide tackle to deny Gallacher.

By this time the weather conditions had deteriorated and the remainder of the game took place in pouring rain.

Robertson headed a Michie cross over the bar then in the dying minutes a Chinchilla free-kick was headed wide by Clark.

The last chance of the day fell to Colville but Mutch easily saved her long-range effort and the game ended goalless.

Elsewhere Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 in the Glasgow derby, Hearts lost 1-0 at home to Motherwell and Spartans beat Forfar Farmington 3-0.

The results see Hibs drop to fifth, two points behind Spartans. City remain on top but Celtic reduced their lead.

Glasgow City: Alexander, Wyne, Lauder, Van Wyk, Love, Fulton, Fulutudilu, Clark, Davidson, Molin, Chinchilla. Subs: Clachers, Michie, Wojcik, Farrelly, Colvill, Foley, Robertson

Hibs: Mutch, Muir, Eddie, Adams, Boyce, Cavanagh, Gallagher, Notley, Murray, Boyle, Morrison Subs: McCafferty, Boyce, Donald, Hunter.

Like this: Like Loading...