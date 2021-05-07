Matt Macey has today signed a two-year contract extension at Hibs.

The six-foot seven-inch goalkeeper joined the club in January 2021 and has impressed on a number of occasions not least in this season’s Scottish Cup.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Kilmarnock. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 16/01/2021 Hibs play host to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ recent signing from Arsenal, goalkeeper, Matt Macey, Credit: Ian Jacobs

He’s now got his sights set on becoming our regular first choice goalkeeper after committing himself to the club until at least 2023.

He told the club website: “I am absolutely loving playing for Hibs. I feel like I’ve settled in really well and that’s a credit to the staff and the players.

“Everyone around the club made me feel comfortable and within two or three days, I played against Celtic.

“After a few training sessions I felt really happy and I’ve kicked on since. I’m enjoying it and I’m really happy.”

Macey has been a regular between the sticks during this season’s Scottish Cup run and he’s hopeful of lifting silverware at the end of this month.

He added: “From what I’ve seen, there is a real hunger, a massive hunger from the boys to put that right this time around. The boys are hugely motivated.”

Arsenal fought off fierce competition back in 2013 to sign Macey as a highly-rated young prospect on the books of Bristol Rovers, and he gained great experience with the English Premier League giants.

Loan spells with Accrington Stanley, Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle also boosted his development, and he came to Hibs at the start of the year determined to make a name for himself.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is convinced he can do just that.

He added: “I’m really pleased because he’s made a brilliant impression since he came.

“When he came here in January, we both understood it was an opportunity for him to impress us and for us to assess him and he’s settled in really well.

“He’s been really good in training and he’s been terrific in the games he’s played as well, so he’s excited.

“For him to grasp that opportunity, looking forward to the end of this season and into next season, is great.

“Obviously with Ofir leaving it puts us in a good position as well.”

Like this: Like Loading...