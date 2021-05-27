Police are appealing for information to help trace 13-year-old Kaitlyn Gover who has been reported missing from Edinburgh after having been last seen at Baullie Place near to Portobello High School at 8.30am this morning.

At that time she was wearing a maroon/red hooded top, black jeans, black trainers, carrying a black Nike rucksack with white speckles thereon. She also has dyed purple hair.

Inspector William Falconer of Craigmillar Police Station said :”We are growing increasingly concerned for Kaitlyn who failed to turn up for school.

“Officers are continuing with enquiries in the local area but I would ask anyone with information to come forward, please contact 101 quoting incident number 0756 of 27, May, 2021. “

