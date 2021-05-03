Hospitality businesses in the city centre have welcomed people back for meals and drinks both inside and outside.

With new outside eating and drinking areas created to attract customers, all the businesses now need is a spell of good weather.

To assist hospitality businesses recover more quickly, The City of Edinburgh Council agreed that fees for outdoor area occupation permits are waived until at least 30 September 2021.

This measure will apply across the city meaning that all Edinburgh hospitality businesses are eligible, provided they apply for and obtain the relevant road occupation permit. Where appropriate, kerbside parking charges will also be suspended to accommodate outdoor area occupation permits.

In addition, the Council has worked closely with Essential Edinburgh to help create more space for businesses to operate outdoors in the George Street / BID area, with proposals to close sections of George Street and reconfigure kerbside space, with kerbside parking suspended.

Roddy Smith, CEO Essential Edinburgh said: “It has been hugely encouraging to see the early indications of residents returning to the city centre this week. The retail and hospitality businesses have done a fantastic job in making a safe, Covid secure environment for residents to confidently enjoy the superb city centre offering that has been closed for so long.



“We have worked proactively with Edinburgh Council and the hospitality industry to create more outdoor spaces for the enjoyment of everyone and we look forward to the further easing of restrictions for this hard-hit sector in due course.



“With the Bank Holiday weekend it is a great opportunity to reacquaint yourselves with your city centre, our businesses are ready and waiting to warmly and safely welcome you back.”



City of Edinburgh Council Leader Adam McVey said: “It’s so encouraging to see our residents getting back in the shops, cafés, bars and restaurants again as people rediscover the huge range of great places to relax and spend time in our city centre.



“Our City Centre feels like our City Centre again with people sitting outside catching up with friends on George Street and other destinations. The extra space we’ve supported businesses in accessing will help our traders recover as quickly as possible and bring our enjoyment of our Capital back into our lives. Retailers and hospitality premises are working extremely hard to make sure their businesses are Covid-secure for customers and staff alike and there’s a real sense of hope and optimism in the air, which is fantastic to see.”

Roddy Smith (left), CEO Essential Edinburgh and Adam McVey (right), Leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, enjoy a coffee at Caffe Centro with owner Tony Crolla (left centre) and Gianpiero Crolla (right centre) on George Street, celebrating the reopening of hospitality in the city centre. ©Essential Edinburgh





City Centre outdoor terrace areas include:



Gaucho, St Andrew Square

Amarone, St Andrew Square/George Street

Le Monde, George Street

Hard Rock Café, George Street

All Bar One, George Street

Café Centro, George Street

Café Andaluz, George Street

Contini’s, George Street

Candy Bar, George Street

Tigerlily, George Street

Eden Locke, George Street

Browns, George Street

Gusto, George Street

Butta Burger, George Street

Amber Rose, Rose/Castle Street

Like this: Like Loading...