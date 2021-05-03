The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 3 May in Scotland are shown below.
The whole of Scotland went into Level Three from 26 April 2021. There is a government table reproduced below outlining what you can and cannot do when Level Three restrictions apply.
On 17 May Scotland is expected to move into Level Two allowing people to meet indoors in small groups with a further move to Level 0 on 7 June.
As at 25 April 2021, 10,078 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland. These figures are updated each Wednesday. The number of weekly deaths due to COVID-19 are now at their lowest level since early October.
The BBC has explained that from 24 March:
- Live briefings will only be broadcast on BBC One in Scotland when it is expected that “major new information” will be shared – such as a formal review of restrictions
- If a UK government briefing is broadcast live on BBC One in Scotland, there will be additional coverage so Scottish parties can respond
- The BBC will consider the significance of the public health information which is expected to be discussed, and requirements on impartiality, when deciding whether to broadcast other government briefings. It is expected that these briefings would be shown on BBC Scotland or the BBC News Channel
- If a live briefing is led by a Scottish government minister, members of the other main parties will be invited to contribute to the coverage
Special Ofcom rules for broadcasters around impartiality take effect in the lead up to elections in the UK which take place on 6 May 2021.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first dose vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|3 May 2021
|132
|10,195
|1.5%
|0
|2,824,955
|1,326,599
|2 May 2021
|146
|14,213
|1.1%
|0
|2,817,752
|1,297,664
|1 May 2021
|175
|19,638
|1.1%
|1
|2,811,343
|1,263,862
|30 April 2021
|191
|38
|18,500
|1.1%
|0
|7,659
|9
|67
|226,052
|2,802,152
|45,574
|1,224,861
|29 April 2021
|178
|21
|25,392
|0.8%
|5
|7,659
|12
|70
|225,861
|2,796,810
|1,184,629
|28 April 2021
|204
|1
|12
|75
|2,789,978
|48,073
|1,142,947
|27 April 2021
|133
|11
|81
|26 April 2021
|142
|45
|9,816
|1.7%
|12
|93
|225,346
|2,773,770
|1,068,704
|25 April 2021
|176
|16,434
|1.3%
|technical difficulties – no figures
|24 April 2021
|177
|18,384
|1.1%
|4
|7,653
|225,028
|2,764,607
|50,178
|993,180
|23 April 2021
|255
|27
|19,771
|1.5%
|1
|7,649
|12
|93
|224,851
|2,758,381
|39,380
|949,228
|22 April 2021
|231
|34
|23,302
|1.1%
|3
|7,648
|12
|93
|224,596
|2,755,175
|53,176
|898,231
|21 April 2021
|273
|37
|24,349
|1.3%
|1
|7,645
|14
|107
|224,365
|2,752,575
|52,911
|847,655
|20 April 2021
|178
|1.4%
|2
|7,644
|13
|106
|224,092
|2,750,052
|42,510
|797,267
|19 April 2021
|232
|30
|10,649
|2.5%
|0
|7,642
|14
|104
|223,914
|2,747,694
|22,158
|757,115
|18 April 2021
|211
|26
|15,097
|1.6%
|0
|7,642
|223,682
|2,744,231
|33,550
|738,420
|17 April 2021
|210
|22
|19,331
|1.2%
|2
|7,642
|223,471
|2,733,387
|38,256
|715,714
|16 April 2021
|204
|12
|18,125
|1.4%
|3
|7,640
|18
|109
|223,261
|2,722,084
|40,179
|688,761
|15 April 2021
|237
|27
|23,580
|1.2%
|1
|7,637
|16
|115
|222,897
|2,708,691
|41,273
|661,975
|14 April 2021
|278
|29
|24,794
|1.3%
|3
|7,636
|20
|119
|222,660
|2,694,971
|634,422
|13 April 2021
|221
|21
|15,354
|1.6%
|3
|7,633
|20
|133
|222,382
|2,682,706
|605,126
|12 April 2021
|199
|28
|9,797
|2.4%
|0
|7,630
|21
|154
|222,161
|2,668,723
|32,444
|590,174
|11 April 2021
|250
|26
|15,916
|1.8%
|0
|7,630
|221,962
|2,657,578
|31,230
|568,875
|10 April 2021
|281
|31
|22,183
|1.5%
|4
|7,630
|221,712
|2,643,510
|44,147
|551,026
|9 April 2021
|285
|36
|20,729
|1.6%
|6
|7,626
|20
|168
|221,431
|2,625,577
|41,182
|524,812
|8 April 2021
|364
|41
|26,582
|1.6%
|1
|7,620
|21
|174
|221,146
|2,608,831
|36,036
|500,376
|7 April 2021
|289
|46
|22,093
|1.5%
|5
|7,619
|21
|192
|220,782
|2,593,932
|31,575
|479,239
|6 April 2021
|259
|268 (from 28 March to 3 April)
|14,268
|2%
|0
|7,610
|21
|196
|220,493
|2,577,816
|19,942
|463,780
|5 April 2021
|248
|11,373
|2.5%
|0
|7,610
|2,565,280
|16,760
|456,374
|4 April 2021
|343
|14,164
|2.7%
|0
|7,610
|2,553,837
|34,064
|451,057
|3 April 2021
|397
|21,560
|2.1%
|0
|7,610
|2,535,889
|40,542
|434,941
|2 April 2021
|414
|23,818
|2.0%
|2,515,748
|37,889
|414,540
|1 April 2021
|400
|73
|25,956
|1.8%
|8
|7,610
|21
|215
|218,432
|2,493,327
|42,984
|399,062
|31 March 2021
|542
|73
|28,144
|2.1%
|6
|7,602
|21
|237
|218,432
|2,464,069
|42,984
|354,756
|30 March 2021
|411
|17,468
|2.8%
|12
|7,596
|23
|250
|2,436,398
|38,752
|338,443
|29 March 2021
|352
|44
|12,456
|3.2%
|0
|7,584
|22
|259
|217,749
|2,409,826
|38,060
|326,263
|28 March 2021
|422
|81
|17,627
|2.6%
|0
|7,584
|22
|264
|217,127
|2,385,709
|44,508
|312,320
|27 March 2021
|563
|119
|25,519
|2.4%
|6
|7,584
|26
|283
|216,705
|2,358,807
|50,875
|294,714
|26 March 2021
|543
|94
|24,886
|2.4%
|6
|7,578
|26
|296
|216,142
|2,322,832
|53,699
|279,814
|25 March 2021
|701
|157
|31,946
|2.4%
|10
|7,572
|32
|310
|215,599
|2,285,711
|50,083
|263,236
|22 March 2021
|359
|46
|10,759
|3.7%
|0
|7,552
|33
|353
|213,888
|2,182,400
|42,368
|225,096
|20 March 2021
|488
|85
|19,947
|2.7%
|8
|7,552
|31
|367
|212,997
|2,085,525
|207,028
|15 March 2021
|456
|70
|11,261
|4.7%
|0
|7,510
|40
|447
|210,008
|1,908,991
|22,201
|161,945
|14 March 2021
|484
|75
|16,261
|3.3%
|2
|7,510
|40
|461
|209,552
|1,888,697
|25,362
|160,038
|9 March 2021
|466
|62
|16,342
|3.3%
|19
|7,441
|50
|614
|206,465
|1,789,377
|19,672
|123,686
|7 March 2021
|390
|63
|14,057
|3.2%
|0
|7,421
|61
|628
|205,498
|1,759,750
|115,930
|5 March 2021
|498
|73
|3.1%
|11
|7,409
|64
|666
|1,717,672
|29,064
|108,197
|4 March 2021
|500
|71
|24,723
|2.5%
|27
|7,398
|69
|726
|204,055
|1,688,808
|34,237
|100,058
|2 March 2021
|542
|104
|14,537
|4.4%
|33
|7,164
|71
|784
|203,012
|1,634,361
|84,445
|1 March 2021
|386
|70
|4.5%
|0
|7,131
|71
|824
|202,470
|Lows and highs prior to 1 March
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|Highs and lows in January
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.