A travel management company offering a new way to travel promises clients in Edinburgh, and in Leeds where it began, a premium tailored travel experience.

The company which has rebranded today as Ventur, was formerly known as Traveleads. Now following market research the company will have a new name but continue to offer bespoke services for business, sport and group travel.

Head of marketing at Ventur, Hayley Collingswood, said: “It was really important for us to undertake research with customers, to understand existing perceptions of the brand and the core drivers of customer satisfaction.

“From that, we understood that our customers appreciate that partnering with us isn’t transactional; we don’t do things simply to get boxes ticked. Our consultative approach, decades worth of travel expertise, efficiency and accessibility were highly rated and the backbone of our partnerships.

“Working closely with our creative agency, Storm Brands, we unpicked our values, proposition and what makes us stand out in a sea of sameness; essentially we’ve created a new way to travel. With Ventur we’re able to take what we’ve learnt from our customer research and use it as a springboard to take what we do and how we do it to a new level.”

Paul Millington

Ventur CEO, Paul Millington said: “It’s been a tough time for the travel industry as a whole, but we’re committed to showing up for our colleagues and travel partners alike. Thanks to our customer research, we know investing in our technology will help our team deliver even more powerful insight and the exceptional service our partners value; our promise is that customer-centricity remains the heartbeat of what we do.

“As part of Ventur’s journey, we’ve committed to creating a culture of success and are looking forward to taking our service further, whether that’s through increased automation or enhanced insight which add even more value to their travel programmes.”

www.ventur.partners

