Hibs teenage full-back Josh Doig has been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers Double Tree by Hilton Young Player of the Year award.

A surprise inclusion in the starting line up for the opening game of the season, the youngster who was released by Hearts, grabbed his chance and has kept Hibs’ legend Lewis Stevenson on the bench for the majority of the campaign.

Photos Ian Jacobs

After going close on a number of occasions, Josh opened his goalscoring account with a header against Hamilton Academical.

His performances have caught the attention of top English sides such as Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

If he is selected, Josh will join former Hibs’ players who have won that award since its inception in 2004 including Derek Riordan, Scott Brown and Steven Fletcher (twice).

He will be up against some stiff competition from Lewis Ferguson, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull

Aberdeen midfielder Ferguson, who won the award in 2020, could become only the third player to be named the best Scottish youngster in successive years.

Patterson has made 14 appearances for Rangers as they ended their 10-year wait for a Premiership title whilst Turnbull, who won the award in 2019 while at Motherwell, has enjoyed an impressive debut season with Celtic.

2004: Stephen Pearson (Celtic)

2005: Derek Riordan (Hibernian)

2006: Steven Naismith (Kilmarnock)

2007: Scott Brown (Hibernian)

2008: Steven Fletcher (Hibernian)

2009: Steven Fletcher (Hibernian)

2010: Danny Wilson (Rangers)

2011: David Goodwillie (Dundee United)

2012: James Forrest (Celtic)

2013: Stuart Armstrong (Dundee United)

2014: Stevie May (St Johnstone)

2015: Ryan Christie (Inverness Caledonian Thistle)

2016: Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

2017: Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

2018: Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

2019: David Turnbull (Motherwell)

2020: Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen)

