The Edinburgh Short Film Festival (ESFF), postponed from last year,will be one of the first film festivals to screen live in cinemas in the UK this year.

During the first weekend of June there will be twoprogrammes per day starting at 5.00pm and 7:30pm at Summerhall.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We’re thrilled to bring a programme of outstanding short cinema, award winning short films including Academy Award nominees, award winners at SXSW and Palme D’Or nominees, BAFTA winners and many other outstanding short films from home and across the globe.

“the festival will feature films ranging from Cambodian Drama and documentary from Sierra Leone to Slovenian Animation, Ukrainian drama, Scottish comedy and everything in between.”

The postponed 2020 ESFF runs from Friday 4 June to Sunday 6 June 2021 and is your one chance to see one of the strongest short film programmes in the UK.

Tickets are scarce and only available online.

ESFF JUNE TICKETS

