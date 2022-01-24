The Edinburgh Short Film Festival will celebrate their tenth anniversary with special screenings of the 10 Years Best Films, Animation, Comedy & Scottish shorts at the Filmhouse.

Four hand-picked programmes of the best films from 10 years of the ESFF, from Vietnamese drama to Croatian comedy and

from American Indie filmmaking to comedy featuring Johnny Vegas! There’s German Fantasy and Oscar-nominated Canadian drama, Australian stop-motion, and a full menu of a decade’s worth of great short films!

The ’10 Years Best’ programmes are among the strongest short film programmes we have ever screened and we’re excited

to bring them to a live audience!

Screening 10 Years Best Comedy on Friday 18 February

10 Years Best Animation on Saturday 19 February

10 Years Best Scottish Films Sunday 20 February

and 10 Years Best Films on Sunday 20 February

TICKETS

