Carnethy Hill Running Club need you – and you need to have a torch.

On the special date of 22/02/2022 (it’s a Tuesday – to be known as #Twosday) and the time of 20:22 (that’s 8:22pm in old money) the club aims to get as many powerful torches along the Pentlands ridgeline between Hillend and Allermuir as possible.

This means they need volunteers from Carnethy, other clubs and volunteers to spread out along the ridge (they will mark where to stand) and to switch on their torches, either head torches or handheld, at 20:22 exactly.

A spokesman said: “We need between 1,000 and 2,000 volunteers to make this work although we may have to work with a smaller number to ensure that the whole of Edinburgh can see the ridge highlighted.”

More details on their website.

http://carnethy.com

