The Scottish Government has today confirmed that a two metre physical distancing configuration must be used during the Scottish Cup final, not the 1.5m configuration that will be in operation for UEFA EURO 2020.

At two metre physical distancing, the number of spectators able to be hosted in the approved areas of the stadium reduces to 600 in total – 300 per club.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St Johnstone. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 01/05/2021 Hibs play host to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: A first half goal by St Johnstone forward, Glenn Middleton, after a blunder by Hibs’ centre-back, Ryan Porteous, was enough to give the visitors all 3 points. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The SFA have notified both finalists, Hibs and St Johnstone and while the number is less than anticipated they look forward to a limited number of fans attending the cup final.

Hibs issued a statement in the club website: “Hibernian FC today confirmed that approval granted by the Scottish Government means up to 300 Hibernian fans will be able to attend the Scottish Cup Final on May 22nd.

“The Club is considering the fairest and best way to distribute the tickets and will let supporters know tomorrow.

“Thank you for your patience.”

