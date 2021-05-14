Edinburgh City fans can now order their copy of Sons View, the Dumbarton FC’s official matchday programme, for the Playoff Final second leg on Thursday, May 20.

The programme carries a little bit of history, as it will be the first ever produced for a meeting between Sons and the capital club.

11th May 2021 Edinburgh – Action shots from the SPFL League 1 play off between Edinburgh City and Elgin City at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh. The game ended 2-2 but Edinburgh City won 3-2 on aggregate.

Orders should be emailed to Tommy Hughes at tommyhughes@blueyonder.co.uk stating your name, address and number of programmes you require for each game.

Payment should be made via Paypal to Tommy at tommyhughes@blueyonder.co.uk using friends and family, this will avoid fees.

Alternatively post your order to:

Sons View Order

Dumbarton Football Club

C&G Systems Stadium

Castle Road

Dumbarton

G82 1JJ

All programmes are sent in a hardbacked envelope and cost £2.50 each plus the following postage:

1 copy – £1.90

2 copies – £2.15

3 copies – £2.40

Adding 25p per additional programme if you are ordering more than three.

