Edinburgh City fans can now order their copy of Sons View, the Dumbarton FC’s official matchday programme, for the Playoff Final second leg on Thursday, May 20.
The programme carries a little bit of history, as it will be the first ever produced for a meeting between Sons and the capital club.
Orders should be emailed to Tommy Hughes at tommyhughes@blueyonder.co.uk stating your name, address and number of programmes you require for each game.
Payment should be made via Paypal to Tommy at tommyhughes@blueyonder.co.uk using friends and family, this will avoid fees.
Alternatively post your order to:
Sons View Order
Dumbarton Football Club
C&G Systems Stadium
Castle Road
Dumbarton
G82 1JJ
All programmes are sent in a hardbacked envelope and cost £2.50 each plus the following postage:
1 copy – £1.90
2 copies – £2.15
3 copies – £2.40
Adding 25p per additional programme if you are ordering more than three.