The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 14 May 2021 in Scotland are shown below, although it should be noted that for the second time this month the figures from the UK Government testing sites may be under-reported. The figures will be amended by tomorrow.
For a few weeks now it has been expected that on 17 May 2021 Scotland will move into Level Two allowing people to meet indoors in small groups with a proposed further move to Level 0 on 7 June 2021. The First Minister confirmed that for most parts of the country this is the case, except for Moray where the incidence of new cases is four times higher than elsewhere in Scotland. The incidence is 23 new cases per 100,000 of population across most of Scotland. There is also now a rise in numbers in Glasgow which is causing concern.
Level Two restrictions means that groups of eight people from up to eight households can meet outdoors, and people can meet in each other’s homes including for overnight stays. Up to six people from three households can meet indoors from Monday 17 May.
International travel will be allowed from Monday 17 May on the basis of a traffic light system, but the First Minister urges caution and staycationing. Those entering from red list countries must go to a quarantine hotel. From tomorrow Turkey Malidves and Nepa will be included on that . Those on the amber list must self isolate at home and take two PCR tests.
Those entering from the green list must also take a PCR test. The green list is the same as the rest of the UK, allowing a four nations approach. The countries include Australia, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, Portugal (And Azores and Madeira), Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, ascension and Tristan de Cunha.
Portugal has since said it is not admitting anyone from outside the EU – which includes anyone from the UK.
As at 9 May, 10,104 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Wednesday.
In the week 3 May – 9 May, seven deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of 12 deaths from the previous week.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first dose vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|14 May 2021
|215*
|37
|17,457*
|1.3%*
|2
|7,664
|3
|64
|228,908
|2,985,557
|41,814
|1,575,765
|13 May 2021
|270
|26
|25,093
|1.2%
|1
|7,662
|4
|63
|228,693
|2,968,169
|44,015
|1,551,339
|12 May 2021
|345
|1.3%
|0
|39,917
|11 May 2021
|238
|1.7%
|41,124
|10 May 2021
|168
|17
|11,516
|1.6%
|0
|7,661
|6
|72
|227,840
|2,909,156
|28,181
|1,485,296
|9 May 2021
|200
|24
|13,976
|1.5%
|0
|7,661
|227,672
|2,897,975
|32,089
|1,468,296
|8 May 2021
|224
|33,341
|7 May 2021
|236
|1
|6 May 2021
|283*
|35
|0.9%*
|0
|7,660
|11
|58
|227,012
|2,860,635
|54,016
|1,400,296
|5 May 2021
|85*
|11
|11,273*
|0.8%*
|0
|7,660
|13
|69
|226,729
|2,846,834
|1,373,882
|4 May 2021
|139
|43
|13,744
|1.1%
|0
|7,660
|11
|58
|226,644
|2,833,761
|1,348,050
|3 May 2021
|132
|10,195
|1.5%
|0
|2,824,955
|1,326,599
|2 May 2021
|146
|14,213
|1.1%
|0
|2,817,752
|1,297,664
|1 May 2021
|175
|19,638
|1.1%
|1
|2,811,343
|1,263,862
|30 April 2021
|191
|38
|18,500
|1.1%
|0
|7,659
|9
|67
|226,052
|2,802,152
|45,574
|1,224,861
|29 April 2021
|178
|21
|25,392
|0.8%
|5
|7,659
|12
|70
|225,861
|2,796,810
|1,184,629
|28 April 2021
|204
|1
|12
|75
|2,789,978
|48,073
|1,142,947
|27 April 2021
|133
|11
|81
|26 April 2021
|142
|45
|9,816
|1.7%
|12
|93
|225,346
|2,773,770
|1,068,704
|25 April 2021
|176
|16,434
|1.3%
|technical difficulties – no figures
|24 April 2021
|177
|18,384
|1.1%
|4
|7,653
|225,028
|2,764,607
|50,178
|993,180
|23 April 2021
|255
|27
|19,771
|1.5%
|1
|7,649
|12
|93
|224,851
|2,758,381
|39,380
|949,228
|22 April 2021
|231
|34
|23,302
|1.1%
|3
|7,648
|12
|93
|224,596
|2,755,175
|53,176
|898,231
|21 April 2021
|273
|37
|24,349
|1.3%
|1
|7,645
|14
|107
|224,365
|2,752,575
|52,911
|847,655
|20 April 2021
|178
|1.4%
|2
|7,644
|13
|106
|224,092
|2,750,052
|42,510
|797,267
|19 April 2021
|232
|30
|10,649
|2.5%
|0
|7,642
|14
|104
|223,914
|2,747,694
|22,158
|757,115
|18 April 2021
|211
|26
|15,097
|1.6%
|0
|7,642
|223,682
|2,744,231
|33,550
|738,420
|17 April 2021
|210
|22
|19,331
|1.2%
|2
|7,642
|223,471
|2,733,387
|38,256
|715,714
|16 April 2021
|204
|12
|18,125
|1.4%
|3
|7,640
|18
|109
|223,261
|2,722,084
|40,179
|688,761
|15 April 2021
|237
|27
|23,580
|1.2%
|1
|7,637
|16
|115
|222,897
|2,708,691
|41,273
|661,975
|14 April 2021
|278
|29
|24,794
|1.3%
|3
|7,636
|20
|119
|222,660
|2,694,971
|634,422
|13 April 2021
|221
|21
|15,354
|1.6%
|3
|7,633
|20
|133
|222,382
|2,682,706
|605,126
|12 April 2021
|199
|28
|9,797
|2.4%
|0
|7,630
|21
|154
|222,161
|2,668,723
|32,444
|590,174
|11 April 2021
|250
|26
|15,916
|1.8%
|0
|7,630
|221,962
|2,657,578
|31,230
|568,875
|10 April 2021
|281
|31
|22,183
|1.5%
|4
|7,630
|221,712
|2,643,510
|44,147
|551,026
|9 April 2021
|285
|36
|20,729
|1.6%
|6
|7,626
|20
|168
|221,431
|2,625,577
|41,182
|524,812
|8 April 2021
|364
|41
|26,582
|1.6%
|1
|7,620
|21
|174
|221,146
|2,608,831
|36,036
|500,376
|7 April 2021
|289
|46
|22,093
|1.5%
|5
|7,619
|21
|192
|220,782
|2,593,932
|31,575
|479,239
|6 April 2021
|259
|268 (from 28 March to 3 April)
|14,268
|2%
|0
|7,610
|21
|196
|220,493
|2,577,816
|19,942
|463,780
|5 April 2021
|248
|11,373
|2.5%
|0
|7,610
|2,565,280
|16,760
|456,374
|4 April 2021
|343
|14,164
|2.7%
|0
|7,610
|2,553,837
|34,064
|451,057
|3 April 2021
|397
|21,560
|2.1%
|0
|7,610
|2,535,889
|40,542
|434,941
|2 April 2021
|414
|23,818
|2.0%
|2,515,748
|37,889
|414,540
|1 April 2021
|400
|73
|25,956
|1.8%
|8
|7,610
|21
|215
|218,432
|2,493,327
|42,984
|399,062
|31 March 2021
|542
|73
|28,144
|2.1%
|6
|7,602
|21
|237
|218,432
|2,464,069
|42,984
|354,756
|30 March 2021
|411
|17,468
|2.8%
|12
|7,596
|23
|250
|2,436,398
|38,752
|338,443
|29 March 2021
|352
|44
|12,456
|3.2%
|0
|7,584
|22
|259
|217,749
|2,409,826
|38,060
|326,263
|28 March 2021
|422
|81
|17,627
|2.6%
|0
|7,584
|22
|264
|217,127
|2,385,709
|44,508
|312,320
|27 March 2021
|563
|119
|25,519
|2.4%
|6
|7,584
|26
|283
|216,705
|2,358,807
|50,875
|294,714
|26 March 2021
|543
|94
|24,886
|2.4%
|6
|7,578
|26
|296
|216,142
|2,322,832
|53,699
|279,814
|25 March 2021
|701
|157
|31,946
|2.4%
|10
|7,572
|32
|310
|215,599
|2,285,711
|50,083
|263,236
|22 March 2021
|359
|46
|10,759
|3.7%
|0
|7,552
|33
|353
|213,888
|2,182,400
|42,368
|225,096
|20 March 2021
|488
|85
|19,947
|2.7%
|8
|7,552
|31
|367
|212,997
|2,085,525
|207,028
|15 March 2021
|456
|70
|11,261
|4.7%
|0
|7,510
|40
|447
|210,008
|1,908,991
|22,201
|161,945
|14 March 2021
|484
|75
|16,261
|3.3%
|2
|7,510
|40
|461
|209,552
|1,888,697
|25,362
|160,038
|9 March 2021
|466
|62
|16,342
|3.3%
|19
|7,441
|50
|614
|206,465
|1,789,377
|19,672
|123,686
|7 March 2021
|390
|63
|14,057
|3.2%
|0
|7,421
|61
|628
|205,498
|1,759,750
|115,930
|5 March 2021
|498
|73
|3.1%
|11
|7,409
|64
|666
|1,717,672
|29,064
|108,197
|4 March 2021
|500
|71
|24,723
|2.5%
|27
|7,398
|69
|726
|204,055
|1,688,808
|34,237
|100,058
|2 March 2021
|542
|104
|14,537
|4.4%
|33
|7,164
|71
|784
|203,012
|1,634,361
|84,445
|1 March 2021
|386
|70
|4.5%
|0
|7,131
|71
|824
|202,470
|Lows and highs prior to 1 March
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|Highs and lows in January
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
