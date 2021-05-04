Four election candidates in East Lothian have put any political differences aside and have issued a joint statement backing plans for a cycling and walking path between Drem and Gullane.

Community activists behind the 16-year campaign hope the candidates’ support will help deliver the whole community footway – bypassing the busy B1345 road – in 2021.



In September, 2020, East Lothian Council and Sustrans Scotland pledged to take a fresh look at potential options for developing a safer link to cycle between the two villages.



Euan Davidson (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Craig Hoy (Scottish Conservatives), Paul McLennan (Scottish National Party) and Martin Whitfield (Scottish Labour) said: “To address the climate change emergency, urgent action is required. That is why we support more active travel infrastructure to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe and encourage healthier and greener journeys.



“We pledge to do all we can to help community campaigners secure this vital link connecting Drem and Gullane. It is essential that local families, and visitors to the area, are given a healthy alternative that will allow safe travel between the villages.”



Drem-Gullane Path campaign spokesperson Iain Monk said: “The science on climate change is clear and we are doing our bit to help lower carbon emissions by lobbying for more active travel infrastructure.



“We are delighted that East Lothian’s four election candidates are united in their determination to see a bike and walking-friendly path built between Drem and Gullane, which would bypass the busy B1345. There is overwhelming local support for it.



“Sustrans Scotland is currently considering an East Lothian Council funding application for the Drem section of the route. We are confident that Sustrans will provide the financial support to deliver this vital safe link between the villages.”

Like this: Like Loading...