A rapidly growing dental group has become the first to own more than 50 practices in Scotland alone – continuing its unrelenting pace of growth.

Having only been founded in 2015, Clyde Munro Dental Group, which is backed by Investec and Synova, has secured its latest addition, Mearns Dental – a thriving two-practice operation in Newton Mearns.

It takes its tally north of the border to 51, with a further six practices at heads of terms and expected to complete in the coming weeks.

The Glasgow-based group set out from day one to work solely north of the border, with a vision to become the nation’s family dentist while retaining the identity of its individual surgeries.

Its Scotland-focused message has resonated with dentists, who have faced growing paperwork requirements in response to changing legislations. Since the start of the pandemic it has received many approaches from practice owners.

Clyde Munro Dental Group newest practice Mearns Cross Dental Practice, Newton Mearns. Dental Surgeons Craig Taylor and (left) Eloy Lopezt

Jim Hall is delighted with the firm’s growing appeal and success in surpassing a half-century of acquisitions – and believes it can change the face of dentistry in Scotland for the better.

Clyde Munro Dental Group, CEO and Founder, Jim Hall

He said: “There are around 700 practices in Scotland that could fit the mould for joining Clyde Munro, so we don’t believe things will slow up.

“Covid-19 has been the final straw for many dentists, who already face huge regulatory requirements. Many of them simply didn’t get into the profession to run a business, or complete a mountain of paperwork at the end of a long day of clinical work.

“What is critical for us now is that we ensure we deliver for our practices as we grow – and keep looking to bring efficiencies of scale, the latest techniques and procedures, all while retaining the character and individuality of each location.

As well as its acquisition spree, Clyde Munro has invested tens of thousands of pounds in the latest equipment and training, bringing new techniques and treatments. Its broad geographic spread means that patients in rural locations can now access treatments that previously required lengthy trips.

The newly acquired Mearns Dental was founded by Craig Taylor, when he merged his Crookfur Dental Practice with Gordon Robertson’s Means Cross Dental Practice in 1992.

Craig’s two fellow partners, Eloy Lopez and Lyndsey Chalmers along with their 15 strong team, including three associate dentists and three dental hygienists will stay on as part of the takeover, ensuring continuity for patients.

Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with the acquisition of seven practices. Since then, it has enjoyed rapid growth and now comprises 51 practices across Scotland, with more than 400,000 patients and 400 staff.

As well as a presence in all of Scotland’s cities, it owns practices from Orkney and the Highlands to the Scottish Borders.

Clyde Munro Dental Group newest practice Mearns Cross Dental Practice, Newton Mearns. Dental Surgeons l-r Eloy Lopezt and Craig Taylor

