SCOTLAND’S largest dental group is celebrating its 50th acquisition with an online competition, with 50 prizes to be won.

Glasgow-based Clyde Munro Dental Group hit the milestone figure six years after Founder and CEO, Jim Hall acquired the first seven practices in 2015.

To celebrate, Clyde Munro will be hosting a competition on its Facebook page for two weeks with 50 prizes on offer, winners will be announced on 15 June.

The top prize, worth more than £600, will be a ‘Gold Hamper’ including a gold Apple iPad Mini, a Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean electric toothbrush, a Philips Sonicare AirFloss, toothpaste, and a gold water bottle.

There are also 49 runner-up prizes available which include a Philips Sonicare Daily clean electric toothbrush and whitening toothpaste.

Alexandra MacNicol, Head of Marketing with Clyde Munro, said: “It is a tremendous achievement to hit this milestone so we wanted to do something special to celebrate. This giveaway will be our biggest to date.

“It is our ambition to become Scotland’s local dentist, with each of our devoted practices providing the best dental care, while reflecting the needs and character of its community.”

The competition is open to people who live in Scotland. To enter the giveaway, entrants must like and comment on the competition post stating where in Scotland they are most looking forward to visiting when Government guidelines allow.

The winner of the ‘Gold Hamper’ and the 49 runner-up prizes will be announced on Clyde Munro’s Facebook page shortly after the competition closes.

Full terms and conditions for the competition can be found on Clyde Munro’s website here

Clyde Munro is an entirely Scottish-based and Scottish-focused dental group, founded by Jim Hall in 2015. Practices which join the group benefit from support with business functions including HR, accounts, marketing, compliance and facilities management.

Clyde Munro now comprises of 51 practices across Scotland, with more than 400,000 patients.

Alexandra MacNicol

