Public toilets at six venues in the capital will reopen soon for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Final operational and safety checks are being carried out by council workers to allow the toilets at the following locations to be brought back into use in the week beginning Monday 31 May:

Bath Street, Portobello

Hamilton Place, Stockbridge

Lauriston Castle

Harlaw Visitor Centre

West Princes Street Gardens

Winter Gardens, Saughton Park

Council officers are also making final arrangements to safely install new temporary toilets in three locations as early as possible next month: Inverleith Park, Leith Links and the Meadows. The use of £450,000 from COVID funding for these temporary toilets was approved by the council last month.

The new facilities will be in place until the end of September and are being sited in premier parks with a high number of visitors.Each location will include male and female toilets as well as an accessible toilet. Though temporary in nature, the toilets will be connected to key services (sewerage, water and electricity), so they will be installed close to existing facilities within the three parks.

Pentland Hills Regional Park has applied for external funding via NatureScot’s Better Places Green Recovery Fund to install temporary toilets at Threipmuir, Bonaly and Harlaw.

The Council’s remaining permanent public toilets (Colinton, Castle Terrace, Castle Hill, Taylor Gardens, High Street South Queensferry and Nicolson Square) will be reopened in late June or early July, in line with public health guidance.

Environment Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “Taken all together there will soon be 12 more places to safely spend a penny when you’re spending time enjoying our beautiful parks, beaches and green spaces across Edinburgh. It’s fantastic that we’ll shortly be able to reopen several permanent public toilets again, as well as bring new temporary facilities to key hotspots.

“We want everyone to be able to relax and make the most of our wonderful outdoor spaces so having these toilets open will be extremely welcome I’m sure. And work’s continuing so that we can get all our permanent toilet facilities operational again as soon as possible over the summer, in line with public health guidance.”

Environment Vice Convener Councillor Karen Doran said: “It’s great to know you don’t need to worry about being caught short when visiting our most popular outdoor destinations thanks to the new temporary toilets and our reopening of six key permanent facilities. With summer around the corner, we want to make sure our beautiful ‘great outdoors’ stays as beautiful and accessible as possible, so everyone can benefit.”

At last month’s Transport and Environment Committee, Councillors approved a plan for new and improved permanent public toilets across the Capital, following a review of existing provision. On the basis that funding can be identified, the plan is to build new permanent public toilets in popular parks such as Inverleith and to upgrade existing facilities in premier parks to meet modern hygiene standards

