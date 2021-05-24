The Scottish Greens have revealed their spokespeople that will cover the various government portfolios.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie will continue to speak on finance and constitutional issues, while fellow co-leader Lorna Slater will lead on the two issues central the Scottish Greens election campaign, economic recovery from the pandemic and a green industrial strategy to lower Scotland’s carbon emissions.

The full spokespeople list is as follows:

Patrick Harvie: Scottish Greens spokesperson for Finance and Constitution

This includes Taxation, Scottish, UK and local levels of government, Europe, the independence referendum and development of Green Yes case

Lorna Slater: Scottish Greens spokesperson for Economic Recovery and Green Industrial Strategy

This includes Industry, Fair Work, Just Transition, Trade Unions, Non-Transport Infrastructure, Trade policy, Business Support e.g. hospitality and tourism

Ariane Burgess: Scottish Greens spokesperson for Communities, Land Reform, Housing and Rural Affairs

This includes Islands, Rural affairs, Farming, Housing, Planning, Community Empowerment

Maggie Chapman: Scottish Greens spokesperson for Justice, Equality and Human Rights

This includes Justice; Community Safety, Equality and Human Rights; Migration and International Development; Social Security, Older People

Ross Greer: Scottish Greens spokesperson for Education, Culture and External Affairs

This includes Schools, Further and Higher Education, Skills, Children and Young People; Culture and Media; External Affairs

Gillian Mackay: Scottish Greens spokesperson for Health and Social Care

This includes Sport, Public Health and Mental Wellbeing

Mark Ruskell: Scottish Greens spokesperson for Environment, Climate and Transport

This includes Energy, Transport, Active Travel, Environmental Protections, Nature Restoration

Lorna Slater, Scottish Greens Co-Leader Photo: © 2021 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said: “The Scottish Greens will work constructively in this parliament for a green recovery that leaves no-one behind and tackles the urgent challenge of the climate emergency. We have our biggest mandate in the history of the Scottish Parliament, and a team with talent and expertise to speak on behalf of our movement and secure the pro-independence majority.”

Like this: Like Loading...