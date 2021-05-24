Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) have confirmed the final BBC ALBA selections for the remainder of the 2020/21 Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 season. Glasgow City will feature in all three games as they look to clinch 14 league titles in-a-row, building on the Scottish domestic record.

BBC ALBA’s historic coverage will continue with City hosting Heart of Midlothian on Wednesday 26th May at Falkirk Stadium. The sides are opposite ends of the table with Hearts currently bottom. However, they picked up their first away win of the season after coming back from behind to defeat Forfar Farmington 2-1 in their most recent match. Their opponents though remain unbeaten in 2021.

Glasgow City then head East as they face Spartans. Debbi McCulloch’s side are battling to finish in the top four this season and have been a difficult test for every side in the league. The last meeting of the two teams saw City come away 3-1 winners at Broadwood but Scott Booth admitted his side ‘dropped standards’ in the second half with Spartans picking up the only goal in those 45 minutes and having Erin Clachers sent-off.

The final game of the season will see the current top two go head-to-head as Rangers travel to Broadwood Stadium. The match has the potential to be a title decider should Glasgow City not get maximum points from their remaining three games. Even if Glasgow City are already champions, the game could have massive implications for Rangers who may need to pick up points in order to secure the second UEFA Women’s Champions League spot.

The game will also be an interesting test for both sides after Glasgow City came away 2-0 winners back on the 9th of May but Rangers prevailed 5-0 in the earlier meeting of the sides back in December 2020.

Iseabail Mactaggart, Director of Multiplatform Content at MG ALBA, which operates BBC ALBA in partnership with the BBC, said: “We’re thrilled to be covering the final three live games of the SWPL 1. Having covered a total of 18 matches across the year we’re extremely proud that BBC ALBA continues to demonstrate its dedication to women’s sport.”

Vivienne MacLaren, SWF Chair, said: “It’s an extremely exciting time for women’s football in Scotland and this is heightened as we approach the conclusion of what has been a highly competitive and fascinating SWPL 1 season.

“The interest in the game has never been greater this season and I want to thank BBC ALBA for their part in this. I also want to thank all the SWPL 1 teams and wish them all the very best ahead of the remaining matches.”

