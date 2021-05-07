Police are appealing for help to trace an elderly man who has been reported missing from the Wester Hailes area.

Walter Anderson (83) was last seen in Clovenstone Drive around 3pm this afternoon and was planning to attend a local shop.

His wife grew concerned after he did not return and contacted the police.

Walter is described as white, around 5ft10, of slim build, with dark wispy receding hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a brown winter jacket, blue jeans, a maroon jumper and a grey t-shirt.

Inspector Christopher Scott from Drylaw Police Station said: “It is very out of character for Walter not to return home like this and his family are very concerned about him.

“It is vital we find him and I would urge people to please keep a look out for him and report any sightings to police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2322 of Friday, 7 May, 2021.”

