Police Scotland has reacted to the conviction of Sean Orman who has today been convicted of the murder of Edinburgh man Bradley Welsh.

Officers believe that Orman was ‘acting with others’ and appealed for anyone with information and has not come forward to do so.

Assistant Chief Constable Judi Heaton said: “Sean Orman carried out the brutal, pre-meditated and targeted murder of Bradley Welsh.

“Our thoughts today are with Bradley’s family who have lost a much-loved father, partner, brother and uncle.

“Police Scotland carried out a thorough, robust and professional investigation into Bradley’s murder and I hope today’s conviction and sentence helps to bring his family some degree of comfort.

“The use of firearms for criminal activity is utterly unacceptable and bringing those who commit violent attacks to justice is an absolute priority for Police Scotland

“While Sean Orman was the only accused in this case, we believe he was acting with others and I appeal for anyone who has not yet come forward, or who has any further information, to contact Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) carried out an independent, Crown directed, investigation into the actions of the police in relation to Bradley’s death, which we fully assisted, and their report was submitted to the Crown for consideration.

“We will be contacting Bradley’s family in the near future to discuss those matters and to offer our support and condolences.”

