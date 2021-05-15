From 19 May to 15 June 2021 Birch Tree Gallery will show the work of two artists.

‘Songs of Earth’ will feature Sumi-e ink, watercolour with gouache and oil paintings by Sheila Anderson-Hardy, ASGFA, and smoke-fired ceramics by Janene Waudby.

“Hope is the thing with feathers

That perches in the soul,

And sings the tune without the words

And never stops at all.”

– Emily Dickinson

Jurgita Galbraith gallery owner explained: “This verse – an inspiration for the artist Sheila Anderson-Hardy – suggested the title of our next exhibition. Hope is something we all need now, perhaps more than ever. Something that is inspirational and uplifting, and universally acceptable without the words.”

Anderson-Hardy says she is inspired by the wild places untouched by modern urban infrastructure, and that she is drawn to the minutiae.

Autumn Hedge Life Hardy

Charcoal & watercolour on paper

85 x 95cm (framed)

Janene Wadby is a ceramicist also inspired by the beauty of nature and in particular the sea and the Scottish Highlands.

Medium ‘droplet’ narrow necked vessel

Smoke fired ceramics

JW15A -19.5cm tall

Birch Tree Gallery 23a Dundas Street EH3 6QQ t 0131 556 4000 art@birchtreegallery.co.uk Open Wednesday to Saturday.

