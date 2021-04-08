A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in the Meadows area of Edinburgh.

The incident happened around 7.30pm on Saturday, 3 April, in the Middle Meadow Walk area when a 22-year-old man was attacked and seriously injured.

The youth appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Chief Inspector Sam Ainslie, Area Commander said: “This is the fourth arrest and charge in connection with incidents within the Meadows area last weekend.

“ I would like thank the public for their ongoing support and I hope that the swift identifications and arrests provides reassurance that these behaviours will not be tolerated.”

