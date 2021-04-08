Police are planning extra high-visibility patrols this weekend following disorder in the capital and insist that antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated.

The deployments comes in the wake of last weekend’s disturbances at the Meadows.

Chief Superintendent Sean Scott of Edinburgh Police Division said: “Following ongoing issues with disorder in areas in Edinburgh, we are planning extra high visibility patrols this weekend.

“This is in direct response to the anti-social behaviour we have seen in recent weeks in our green spaces, but especially the Meadows area, which has been completely unacceptable.

“The operation this weekend will provide targeted patrols in those areas which have become an issue to disrupt anyone intent on causing trouble. I want to make it clear, this behaviour will not be tolerated, and indeed a number of individuals have now been arrested and charged for various offences connected to last weekend’s incidents.

“We are working closely with the council and are committed to tackling these issues together, both in the immediate future and long-term.

“I would also like to remind people of the current coronavirus legislation following the huge numbers of people seen in the Meadows last weekend.

“The coronavirus regulations have had a significant impact on our lives and I would like to thank the vast majority of people who are sticking to the rules and doing the right thing to avoid the spread of the virus as we move through the easing of restrictions.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, but we will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers as a last resort.”

