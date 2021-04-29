SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, will urge Scots to unite behind the SNP to protect Scotland’s NHS, warning that the threat of Tory austerity is “staring us in the face”.

Campaigning in Edinburgh on Friday, she will highlight that the SNP is the only party setting out detailed plans for the first 100 days in office, showing that it is only a vote for the SNP that will deliver a recovery for the NHS and the economy after the election on 6 May.

SNP plans include:

offering a Covid vaccine to every adult by the end of July, or earlier if supplies allow

delivering an NHS pay rise within the first 100 days

Opening new fast track cancer centres by the end of May

beginning the work for a National Care Service

Taking the first steps to remove NHS dental charges

She will urge voters to back the SNP with both votes, to ensure a strong SNP government that can get down to business and keep Scotland safe from Tory cuts.

Nicola Sturgeon joined Angus Robertson on the campaign trail in Edinburgh’s New Town 20 April 2021 ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Nicola Sturgeon will say: “The SNP is focussed on leading Scotland through the pandemic and into the recovery – and in this knife-edge election, we are the only party putting forward a serious plan to protect our NHS and support our economy in these tough times.

“Our plan shows the difference a re-elected SNP Government can make within just 100 days if voters give us their support with both votes next Thursday – including a 4% pay rise for NHS workers instead of the insulting 1% offered by the Tories, new cancer centres opened by the end of May and a plan for NHS recovery.

“Meanwhile, the only thing the Tories are planning for Scotland is another wave of austerity – and Labour can do nothing to stop them. Boris Johnson’s man in Scotland – the Scottish Secretary – is one of a number of Cabinet members calling for a smaller state “as soon as possible”. That’s Tory language for deep cuts to public services.

“The Tory threat to Scotland’s NHS is staring us in the face and only by giving the SNP a strong enough hand, can we protect Scotland from these recovery-wrecking cuts.”

“Every vote in this election can make a difference – and my message to voters across Scotland is not to sleepwalk into another decade of Tory and Labour austerity.

“Next Thursday, I’m asking people to help keep Scotland safe, by giving both votes to the SNP to elect an experienced government to provide the serious leadership the country needs – and protect Scotland’s NHS.”

