Hibs’ versatile wing-back Chris Cadden has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured back during a training session ahead of the Scottish Cup tie against Stranraer.

Cadden will now miss the final four league games as well as the Scottish Cup semi-final against Dundee United and potentially the final.

Head Coach Jack Ross revealed that there will be no long term effects of the injury which is likely to keep him out of action for the forseeable.

There was some good news to report however as on-loan striker Jamie Murphy is set to return to action after beginning training this week.

Ross said: “Chris Cadden will unfortunately be out for the season. He picked up the injury in training, just before the Stranraer game, and, unfortunately, it’s worse than we anticipated. It’s a blow for him and for us. He is devastated.

“It sounds bad when you say what it is but he will be fine, it will heal and won’t cause him problems but he needs to have a period of rest and, unfortunately, given the number of games we have left, that does mean he will miss the rest of the season which is a devastating blow for him.

“The plus side of things for us is that Jamie Murphy will return to training this week.”

