Scottish Greens today pledged to end the war on drugs so that resources are channelled into tackling it as a public health rather than a criminal justice issue.

The Scottish Green manifesto will include proposals to adopt a person-centred approach with a focus on drop-in services and crisis centres which are accessible and provide holistic support. This will include the introduction of safe consumption facilities.

The party would also integrate alcohol and drug partnerships with other services to develop a well-planned rehabilitation service.

Green MSP, Alison Johnstone, and Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater were in Montgomery Street Park earlier today promotng their latest campaign message.

Alison Johnstone and Lorna Slater, Green Party. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Lorna Slater, Green Party candidate. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Ms Slater said: “Scotland has the highest level of drug-related deaths in Europe. It’s clear the war on drugs has failed.

“We need a completely different approach. While outdated UK wide laws present us with some challenges, Greens believe that there are bold steps that can be taken now to address the national scandal of drug deaths. Scotland has is a proud record of harm reduction, with things like the smoking ban, minimum unit pricing for alcohol and our approach to knife crime.

“Our approach to drugs must continue that tradition, and the need is urgent. That’s why we support safe consumption and other measures to prevent deaths and focus on rehabilitation, so we don’t clog up our prisons with victims.”

Alison Johnstone and Lorna Slater, Green Party. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...