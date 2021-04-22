To celebrate the reopening of Ray Harryhausen: Titan of Cinema on 26 April at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern Two), the National Galleries of Scotland have let some of the iconic cinema pioneer’s most famous creatures loose around Edinburgh.

The Kraken and The Forth Rail Bridge

The fearsome Kraken looms large in Ray Harryhausen’s final film, Clash of The Titans (1981). An all-star cast, including Sir Laurence Olivier, gathered for the production – a mashup of fantasy and Greek mythology providing the backdrop some of Harryhausen’s most iconic creatures.





Medusa on Calton Hill

Medusa is probably Ray Harryhausen’s most terrifying creation. She features in his final film, Clash of The Titans (1981). An all-star cast, including Sir Laurence Olivier, gathered for the production – a mashup of fantasy and Greek mythology providing the backdrop some of Harryhausen’s most iconic creatures.

