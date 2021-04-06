Police are appealing for information which could help trace 37-year-old Stacie Mackay who was reported missing from home at Hay Avenue on Sunday, 4 April although the last confirmed sighting of her was more than a week ago so concerns are growing for her welfare.

Inspector Willie Falconer, of Craigmillar Police Station said: “We are concerned for Stacie given the last confirmed sighting of her is now more than a week ago.

“We would urge anyone who has seen her to get in touch as soon as they can. If Stacie herself sees this then please call us. We just want to ensure you are safe and well.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3335 of 4 April.”

Stacie is described as being around 5ft 8in tall and of slim build with brown hair.

Like this: Like Loading...