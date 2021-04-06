Since mid-February officers have engaged with more than 500 young people as part of an operation concentrating on antisocial behaviour around buses.

Officers will be out speaking to young people again today to educate them on the dangers and consequences of throwing stones at buses and other vehicles.

Lothian Buses Photo: www.martinmcadam.com

Officers will also be patrolling this evening to deter further incidents and make sure your public transport services are able to run safely.

If you witness any antisocial behaviour, on or around public transport, please report it to the police through 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

