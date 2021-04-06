Police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in tracing Bob (Robert) Tytler, 63-years-old, who has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

Robert was last seen in the Hardgate area on Tuesday, 30 March, and we believe he may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Bob is described as white, around 5 ft 7 ins tall, slim build with long grey hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black waist length cagoule jacket, green t-shirt, black jeans and black trainers.

Inspector Graeme Moir said: “Bob has been missing for a week now and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. He is known to travel throughout the Grampian area, sometimes further afield, often sleeping rough. We believe he may have travelled to the Edinburgh area in the last week using public transport.

“The particularly cold weather is a concern and Bob may not be equipped to deal with the snow. I am asking members of the public to check any outbuildings such as sheds or garages they have in case he may have sought shelter from the weather.

“We have a number of officers dedicated to tracing Bob and to ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone who may have seen Bob or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0812 of 31 March.

