Launched during March 2021, the ‘Beat Hunger’ Campaign is aimed at tackling food inequality and poverty in the North East of Edinburgh and Police Scotland has established partnerships with Edinburgh North East Foodbank, Edinburgh Community Foods and Capital Wholesalers.

Over 10 dates at four foodbank locations, the North East Community Policing Team have distributed 83 ‘Beat Boxes’, completed 60 recipient questionnaires and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive:

“I’ve lost a lot of weight due to illness so I’ve started cooking and I’m very grateful for the Beat Hunger recipe book, food and utensils.” Donald

“This is the second time using the Beat Hunger bags, it’s great.” Maria

“This is a great activity to do with my daughter.” Graham

“Partnership working with the Police and this specific initiative has been a positive experience” Edinburgh North East Foodbank

Local community Sergeant Elaine McArthur-Kerr of Leith Police Station said: “This campaign has been well-received and I am delighted to be continuing the collaborative project in the wider community with a strengthened focus on families and child poverty.

“This project is directly aimed at improving community wellbeing and our goal is to reach the right people with a dignified approach. With food as the anchor we can help encourage structure and positive lifestyle choices to the community we serve.

“Over the coming weeks we will be working with new partners including Community Renewal Edinburgh, Dr Bell’s Family Centre, Castleview Primary School and Children 1st.

“Positive discussions on the future of the campaign and how it will evolve are taking place and I look forward to sharing what comes next for our community.”

