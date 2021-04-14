Martin Boyle has hit back at claims that he is a diver and pointed out that he has been fouled 82 times this season, with only Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson winning more free-kicks in the top-flight.
The Socceroo was harshly shown a yellow card for simulation by referee Don Robertson in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Rangers despite the fact that he didn’t claim after being outmuscled by Rangers’ defender Connor Goldson.
Robertson looked as though he couldn’t wait to produce a yellow card and it was apparent that his decision was based on Boyle’s unfair reputation after being criticised by Ross County manager John Hughes after being awarded a penalty in Dingwall.
Speaking after the game Boyle said: “The way I move, sometimes it is easy to be brushed off the ball.
“I just got bundled over and I wasn’t even claiming for the penalty. I went for the ball and I just wasn’t strong enough and was brushed aside by the big boys.
“I said to the referee at half time that I didn’t think it was a yellow card because I wasn’t wanting a penalty, but he said he thought I was playing for it. I didn’t feel there was enough for it to be a penalty, but it wasn’t a dive.
“I am being shown stats that say I am the most fouled player in the league and in some games I get taken out 10-12 times. I could get multiple people booked, but no-one speaks about that.
“I get some unbelievable tackles on me. I am the sort of guy who just brushes it aside and gets up and gets on with my game.”