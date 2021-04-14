Police officers in West Lothian had a busy start to their shift yesterday seizing three vehicles in the first nine miles of their shift.

The three vehicles were stopped for having no insurance, and one was being driven by a disqualified driver.

Image: Police Scotland

Police Scotland posted on social media: “On the first 9 miles of patrol after leaving the station, #LivingstonRP stopped 3 different vehicles for no insurance.

“One of the vehicles stopped was driven by a disqualified driver!!

“Thankfully they all managed to fit on the same recovery truck!#InsureItOrLoseIt.”

They also posted a photograph of three cars being hauled onto a recovery truck.

