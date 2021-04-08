Some Edinburgh tennis clubs have been selected for the most coveted awards.

Heather Hooker on the right

Heather Hooker is shortlisted for the Lifetime Achievement Award honouring someone who has made an exceptional contribution to tennis. Her involvement in the sport began when she was in the WRAF aged 17. She played inter station competitions and then joined Craigmillar Park TC in 1983. In 2020 she revamped the clubhouse and grounds to ensure it was welcoming for those returning to tennis after lockdown.

Craigmillar TC is on the list for Club of the Year after demonstrating community links and growth in 2020, recognising someone who has made an outstanding voluntary contribution to inspire others to get involved in tennis.

And the University of Edinburgh has been shortlisted for the Education Award. The university ensured that students of all abilities could continue developing their interest in the sport during last year.

Clive Minshull a member of Meadows City TC is on the list for Volunteer of the Year Award.

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, said: “The response of the tennis community played a pivotal role in enabling the safe resumption of tennis in 2020. This year, more than ever before, it feels important to acknowledge exceptional contributions which are being made within our sport.”

“The Tennis Scotland Awards provide the perfect platform to celebrate the success stories of the year. With nominations of a particularly high standard, each shortlisted nominee should be very proud of their achievement.”

Winners will be announced on 23 April.

Craigmillar Park

