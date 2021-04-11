Hibs’ highly rated youngster Josh Doig has described the interest from several top English clubs as ‘madness’ considering that the largest crowd he has played in front of so far was just over 1,000 at Hampden before the Covid restrictions came in.

He started the season as Hibs’ first choice left back and has gone from strength to strength and his performances have already caught the attention of Manchester City, Arsenal, Leeds United and now Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Aberdeen. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 06/02/2021 Hibs play host to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ left-back, Josh Doig, brings the ball upfield. Credit: Ian Jacobs

It’s not so long ago that Doig was plying his trade at the other side of the capital before being freed by Hearts, a decision that seems inconceivable now.

Speaking ahead of today’s game against Rangers, Doig said: “It’s madness. It doesn’t seem like so long ago I was trying to get a game at Queens. When you hear these massive clubs are showing an interest it is a bit overwhelming.

“I just have to take it in my stride and not get too overconfident about it, I need to try to keep the head.

“I listened to the part the chairman was speaking about me and it’s brilliant to hear the chairman saying nice things about me. He trusts me and my ability so that’s a big confidence boost.

“He said he was excited about the Leicester talk but he knows I’m still young and still developing. I’ll take it as it comes, as long as I’m still playing football. That’s the most important thing for me, to help me physically and improve my game.

“The main focus is to keep developing as I’m still learning every day in training. I want to play as many games as possible.”

Doig has often been compared to Scotland captain Andy Robertson as both were freed as youngsters and both played for Queen’s Park and the youngster admits that he often watches the Liverpool full-back for tips along with Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney.

He continued: “John McGinn as well. All of them are doing so well and it proves that you can do it if you are Scottish. It is a massive confidence boost to see where they have come from and then see them doing that. It is brilliant for the Scottish game and along with the Scotland squad and what they are doing at the moment, it is a massive help for myself and has given me a massive push.

“I am putting the work in and hopefully I can copy them. They are role models for a lot of Scottish players.”

